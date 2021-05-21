Watch
California health officials say state dropping social distancing requirements with June 15 reopening

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Posted at 11:14 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 14:14:33-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- California's top health official says the state no longer will require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15.

State health director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday that dramatically lower virus cases and increasing vaccinations mean it's safe for the state to remove nearly all restrictions next month.

The state's Public Health Department tweeted: "Beginning 6/15, many businesses will be able to return to usual operations with limited exceptions for mega events. The updated framework clarifies that physical distancing and capacity limitations will no longer be required for most businesses."

California was the first state to issue a statewide shutdown as the virus emerged in March 2020 and at the start of 2021 it was the nation's epicenter.

Nearly 63,000 people have died from the virus in California, the most in any state in the country.

