Padres tickets hard to come by for fans, old and new

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you’re a Padres season ticket holder you have the best chance to watch the Padres in person at Petco Park. But, there’s no guarantee you’ll get the games you want.

Because the county is in the red tier, the Padres can only accommodate 25% capacity, which means there’s a limited amount of tickets available.

Thursday morning, "blue" level ticket holders were supposed to get their chance to log on and try to snag the games they want. But in an email to members, the team had to postpone the ticket sales due to a problem with Ticketmaster:

"Thank you for your patience as we work with Ticketmaster. Unfortunately they are still experiencing technical difficulties. At this time we will be pausing the presale for today. We hope to have an update for you soon and will communicate with you the new date and time for your presale.



Please know that no Members were able to purchase tickets in the presale today. The same inventory that is currently available will be available in the future presale. We will send an email as soon as the new date and time are finalized. Again, we appreciate your patience as we navigate this unique season."

Padres CEO Erik Greupner says right now because of crowd restrictions and having to seat fans in pods of no more than six seats that are at least six feet apart, they aren’t selling tickets to the general public.

"It's looking likely that we will only have enough tickets available for our members and maybe not even all of our members for the first two months," said Greupner.

So those who aren’t season ticket holders are surfing websites like StubHub to get tickets, which isn’t going to be cheap. The cheapest seats we found online for opening day were just under $200 for upper pavilion, with the most expensive going for more than $2,000 for behind home plate.

Until the county moves into a less restrictive tier, and the Padres can increase the capacity at Petco Park, chances are many Friar fans will have to cheer on the Pads from home.