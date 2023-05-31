REPORTS: MLB to take over Padres broadcasts after Bally Sports misses payment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Watching the Padres games is about to get harder.

Sources tell ABC 10News that the Padres will announce in the next few hours when fans will be able to watch games starting Wednesday when the team takes over production from Bally’s Sports San Diego.

At 6:59 p.m., Diamond Sports Group missed their rights fee payment triggering the change, according to ESPN. The games will be streamed for free on the MLB app, MLB.com and Padres.com through Sunday. After that, fans can pay $19.99 per month or $74.99 for the rest of the season to continue the streaming service. Games will also be made available on local cable and satellite providers, likely on different channels fans are used to.

On-Air broadcasters Don Orsillo and Mark Grant will remain in their current roles as the team employs them.

Fans already getting the games via cable or satellite are expected to continue to get the game on Wednesday without paying extra for now.

The change could actually save money for fans who were looking to cut the cord but didn't want to lose access to Padres games on television. With local streaming blackouts lifted, games will be available to customers in San Diego County without a cable or satellite provider for the first time.