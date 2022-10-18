"I haven't shaved!" San Diego Padres fans share game time superstitions

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As we all know baseball and superstitions go hand-in-hand way back, which is why Padres fans are incorporating certain rituals into their game day preps.

Whether it’s checking out a mural of the “Goose,” that many believe sparked the Padres magic, or for me wearing my Dad’s old Padres hat.

Members of the Friar Faithful are hoping their game time superstitions will bring our Padres some good luck as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the NLCS.

We checked in with ABC 10News Sports Director Ben Higgins and his co-host Steven Woods from the “Ben and Woods” show on 97.3 The Fan, about their routine.

Higgins adds, “If I’m watching the game and they’re doing well. I’ll try to keep everything the same for that moment.”

Woods says, "I got the yellow band for my fit bit. I haven't taken it off, I haven't shaved this is what it's going to be .. hopefully for a long time."

And even walking the streets in the East Village, Padres fans are making sure they keep good vibes going for the Friars.

Smith Cook says, “I’ll stay in my seat if they’re winning!”

Charise and Ryan say they wore a different jersey every day. Even wearing a 1998 world series hat for the past two weeks.

San Diego and Philadelphia face off in Game 1 of the NCLS Tuesday night at Petco Park.