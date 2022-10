SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Over the past two years, the Ground Floor Murals artistic team has displayed their artwork dedicated to the San Diego Padres across San Diego County.

Ground Floor Murals has taken inspiration from events such as Joe Musgrove’s no-hitter and the lucky goose’s appearance during the National League Division Series to create murals for all of the Friar Faithful to enjoy.

If you’re looking to visit any (or all) of the Padres murals, check out our map: