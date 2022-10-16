Schedule released for Padres-Phillies NLCS showdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After getting the job done against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series, the San Diego Padres are gearing up for their showdown against the Philadelphia Phillies for the NL Pennant.

The Friars eliminated the 111-win Dodgers following a 5-run rally in the seventh inning of Game 4, punching their ticket to the NLCS and taking a huge step closer to the 2022 World Series.

The MLB announced game times for the best-of-seven championship series on Sunday. First pitch for Game 1 at Petco Park is scheduled for 5:03 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Here are the game times for the entire series posted on MLB.com:

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 5:03 p.m. @ San Diego

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 1:35 p.m. @ San Diego

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 21, 4:37 p.m. @ Philadelphia

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 22, 4:45 p.m. @ Philadelphia

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 23, 11:37 a.m. @ Philadelphia (if necessary)

Game 6: Monday, Oct. 24, 5:03 p.m. @ San Diego (if necessary)

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:03 p.m. @ San Diego (if necessary)

All times Pacific. Games will air on either Fox or FS1.

Pitcher Yu Darvish is expected to take the hill for the Padres in Game 1 after he was slated to pitch in Game 5 of the NLDS. San Diego has yet to announce its full rotation for the series. Darvish has been the most consistent starter for the Padres in 2022, posting a 3.10 ERA across 30 starts.

Zack Wheeler will start for the Phillies in Game 1. He had a 12-7 record in the regular season and has a 2.19 ERA in two postseason starts.

San Diego and Philadelphia faced off seven times during the regular season, and the Phillies had a slight edge as they won four of those games.

