Inside Look: San Diegan creates mini Petco Park in his backyard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — What better way to celebrate the Padres advancing to the NLCS, than playing a game in a mini replica of Petco Park.

"Trying to experience that magic of what it's like to be a kid. Put all the cares of the world to the side," says Luke Peet.

Peet started creating the park in his backyard two years ago after retiring from the navy. What began as a hobby, turned out to be a passion project for Peet and his family.

"You are going 100 miles an hour. Then everything stops. This park has been a big therapy for me. It keeps my hands busy," Peet added.

A storage shed behind the ballpark is where all the magic happens. That's because Peet makes most of the items from scratch. He oftentimes paints over old canvases from thrift shops. His family is very supportive.

"It continues to be a place where he can be a kid again. It's what makes him fun to be around," said his wife Camille Peet.

The mini field is also used to host charity tournaments. They have raised over $18,000 dollars for Camp Kesem.

The non-profit organizes a free summer camp for kids, whose parents have cancer.

"We can help somebody and do something that is bigger than ourselves," Peet added.