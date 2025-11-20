ESPN acquires exclusive local, in-market streaming rights for San Diego Padres

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In its new agreement with Major League Baseball, ESPN announced Wednesday that it has gained exclusive, local in-market streaming rights for the San Diego Padres and five other teams, according to a press release.

ESPN's press release says it has become the rights holder for MLB.TV, meaning thousands of games will now be available on the ESPN app in addition to MLB platforms for the 2026 season. The new deal is effective from 2026 through 2028.

New MLB.TV subscribers will be able to purchase and stream the service through the ESPN App. Existing MLB.TV subscribers will also be able to use the service through ESPN and MLB platforms.

According to Padres sources, games are once again expected to be available via local cable systems, as well as streaming and satellite providers, similar to last season.

The other MLB teams ESPN has exclusive streaming rights for include the Guardians, Mariners, Twins, Diamondbacks and Rockies.

ESPN says it will also offer more than 150 out-of-market regular-season games every season via a special "game of the day" offering for subscribers to the ESPN Unlimited plan. ESPN will also broadcast 30 games, mainly on summer weeknights, during the regular season.

“This fan-friendly agreement allows us to showcase the great sport of baseball on both a local and national level, while prioritizing our streaming future. MLB.TV is a coveted, must-have companion for passionate MLB fans all over the country, and it will be strongly complemented by our national game package and in-market team rights – all within the ESPN App," says Jimmy Pitaro, the chairman of ESPN.

“This new agreement with ESPN marks a significant evolution in our more than 30-year relationship. Bringing MLB.TV to ESPN’s new app while maintaining a presence on linear television reflects a balanced approach to the shifts taking place in the way that fans watch baseball and gives MLB a meaningful presence on an important destination for fans of all sports," says MLB commissioner Robert Manfred.

The MLB also had new broadcasting deals with NBC and Netflix; according to an AP report, NBC/Peacock is the new home of Sunday Night Baseball and the Wild Card round. Additionally, Netflix will air the first game of the season on March 25, 2026, as the Yankees take on the Giants. The streaming service will also host the Home Run Derby and the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa.