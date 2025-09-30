Cubs defeat Padres, 3-1, in Wild Card Game 1

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Chicago Cubs defeated the San Diego Padres, 3-1, in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card in the 2025 MLB Playoffs.

Padres starting pitcher Nick Pivetta struck out nine batters while giving up two runs, which came in the form of back-to-back homers in the 5th inning, before this matchup transformed into a bullpen battle.

The Friars drew first blood in the second inning off of a Xander Bogaerts double, driving in Jackson Merrill from second base for San Diego's lone run of the game.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell turned to the bullpen in the 5th inning; starting pitcher Matthew Boyd had allowed four hits and one run through 4.1 innings pitched.

At the bottom of the same frame, Seiya Suzuki ended the scoring drought for the Cubs, smacking a dinger into the stands. That extended his streak of home runs from the final four games of the regular season. Carson Kelly took a page out of Suzuki's book and sent a pitch into the stands as well, giving the Cubs a 2-1 lead.

Pivetta stayed poised in the face of pressure, managing to strike out the next three batters to escape the inning.

Cubs pitcher Daniel Palencia unleashed a flurry of 4-seam fastballs when he checked into the game, but it was a slider that ended up forcing Manny Machado to strike out at the top of the 6th. Jackson Merrill was shown no mercy as the next batter up; he struck out swinging on a 101 mph pitch from Palencia.

Bogaerts was the lone Padre who managed to make contact that frame, but it was an easy lineout for center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.

All-star reliever Adrian Morejon checked in for Pivetta at the bottom of the 6th. After giving up back-to-back singles, the Friars convened at the mound with Morejon. At this point, the broadcast showed star closer Mason Miller warming up in the bullpen.

The next batter grounded into a double play, as Michael Busch made his way to third. Kyle Tucker flied out, giving Morejon some sense of relief.

Drew Pomeranz checked into the game for the Cubs at the start of the 7th, and he made quick work of the Padres that were due up, forcing three fly outs. Miller took the mound and immediately got to work, striking out Suzuki, Kelly and Pete Crow-Armstrong, 1-2-3.

In the top of the 8th, Andrew Kittredge also retired the first three Friars who stepped to the plate, further cementing this game as a defensive duel. Jeremiah Estrada tapped in for Miller and gave up a single to Dansby Swanson.

Matt Shaw laid down a sacrifice bunt, advancing Swanson to second. The next batter, Busch, was intentionally walked. Estrada then threw a wild pitch to Nico Hoerner, allowing the runners to advance to second and third.

Hoerner finished his at-bat with a sacrifice fly, extending the Cubs' lead to 3-1 as Swanson crossed home plate. Padres manager Mike Shildt yanked Estrada at this point, throwing Wandy Peralta into the fray. Peralta struck out Ian Happ to escape the inning.

In the final frame, the Padres failed to surmount the 2-run deficit; Machado grounded out while Merrill flied out. Bogaerts, the lone bright spot on offense for the Friars, couldn't find his groove for a third time as he was caught looking when he struck out to end the game.

First pitch for game two is scheduled for 12:08 p.m. Wednesday. Dylan Cease will start for San Diego. Be sure to tune into ABC 10News to watch the game.