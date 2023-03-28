Check out what's new at Petco Park in 2023

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The days are getting a little warmer and longer; it must mean it’s almost time for Padres baseball.

With opening day in a few days, here’s a complete guide to everything new coming to Petco Park this season:

NEW RULES IN MLB FOR 2023:



Pitch Timer: To make the game go faster, a 30-second timer between batters and 20 seconds with runners on. The hitter gets one timeout per plate appearance and is limited to two pickoff attempts.

To make the game go faster, a 30-second timer between batters and 20 seconds with runners on. The hitter gets one timeout per plate appearance and is limited to two pickoff attempts. Shift Restrictions: Two infielders must be positioned on either the 2B when released, and all four infielders must have both feet within the infield.

Two infielders must be positioned on either the 2B when released, and all four infielders must have both feet within the infield. Bigger Bases: 1B, 2B and 3B have increased from 15” square to 18” square (a decrease of 4.5” between 1B-2B and 2B-3B). The larger bases are expected to aid player health and promote an uptick in aggressive baserunning.

BALANCED MLB SCHEDULE:

All 30 teams will play each other for at least one series in 2023. This will be the first season to feature a balanced schedule since Interleague play was introduced in 1997.

PROMOTIONS:

The Friar Faithful are in for some really cool items that will be given away at San Diego Padres home games at Petco Park this upcoming season.

The team revealed the 2023 season’s promotional and theme game schedule, with five-player bobbleheads and some City Connect threads highlighting this year’s fan giveaways.

Check out the complete list here.

HOUSE BAND:

A new house band will perform on the Sycuan State in Gallagher Square before Saturday home games that will play a mix of rock, oldies, pop and country music.

CITY CONNECT JERSEYS/ MOTOROLA JERSEY PATCH:

The Padres will once again wear their Nike City Connect uniforms every Friday during home games and select games throughout the season. You can read more about the jerseys here.

The team is also teaming up with Motorola and featuring the iconic “batwing” logo woven into the shoulder of the different versions of the Padres uniform.

FOOD/DRINK OPTIONS:

The Alpine Beer Company in Section 311 has reimagined its space to include a full bar and a rotating selection of craft beers on tap from the Alpine/Green Flash family. The area will also offer a new signature food item, the Smoked Hot Link by the Grand Ole BBQ.

In Section 227, Kona Big Wave Patio will highlight Kona's signature lineup of beers and a new Pacific-inspired food item: the Short Rib Rice Bowl. The bowl features Hawaiian-marinated short ribs with a tangy sweet flavor served with steamed rice.

Elote: The classic Mexican street corn is served on or off the cob. In Section 100, the Elote Classico is served with lime, crema, cotija cheese, cilantro, Fuego Sauce and Tajin. While the Elote Especial includes Tajin Pop Rocks, chicharrón carnitas stuffed jalapeño.

Draft by Ballast Point in Section 105 will debut a new menu this season that includes a Baja Taco that's served fried with cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle cream on a corn tortilla.

BLUE SHIELD HOME PLATE CLUB:

The Blue Shield Home Plate Club has been newly renovated for the season and offers an enhanced VIP entry, expanded bar, dining room layout, furniture, art and restrooms. A new grand staircase connects the upper club to the newly renovated lower club, which has a dedicated bar, expanded bathrooms, and an enhanced dining experience.

SUSTAINABILITY

Padres partnered up with Ecosystem to provide the stadium to provide a chiller plant that will decrease water use that, provides annual savings of over $1 million, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 700 tons per year.

Check out all of our Padres Opening Day coverage here.