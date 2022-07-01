San Diego Padres release City Connect uniforms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC10News was there when the Padres dropped their long awaited City Connect jerseys.

Friday at 9 a.m. the Friars released a video on their social media, introducing the concept behind the design.

Two cities, two cultures, one team. A portion of the team's fanbase hails from Tijuana, Mexico, and the surrounding areas in Baja California.

Two cities. Two cultures. One home team.



Dos ciudades. Dos culturas. Un equipo de casa. pic.twitter.com/N1UTiGTNN5 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 1, 2022

The colorful uniforms feature sleeves of pink and mint, with "San Diego" across the chest in those same hues. They feature outlines of yellow, and -- taken as a whole -- the uniforms are meant to match the vibrant colors of San Diego's fabled pink and yellow sunsets beyond the Pacific Ocean.

Padres CEO Erik Greupner says, “ We went with both celebrating the beautiful coastal colors and that the gold and pink sunsets. The white foam of the ocean and broadly celebrating the binational region that is our home.”

Before the team store doors opened, a line formed outside. Members of the Friar Faithful looking to pick up their City Connect gear, one of those is Rick Garcia.

Garcia adds, “I think everyone was on the fence about it. Very Miami, you know. But that video this morning, Tatis, Machado, and the local kid in the low riders I’m sold, I had to get one.”

The Padres will debut the jerseys at Petco Park on July 8 versus the San Francisco Giants.