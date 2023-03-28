Bobbleheads, hats, and more: San Diego Padres 2023 home game giveaways

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Friar Faithful are in for some really cool items that will be given away at San Diego Padres home games at Petco Park this upcoming season.

The team revealed the 2023 season’s promotional and theme game schedule, with five player bobbleheads and some City Connect threads highlighting this year’s fan giveaways.

The first 40,000 fans attending select home games will be able to get their hands on a variety of special Padres items, such as:



Opening Series hats (April 2)

1998 Trevor Hoffman replica jerseys (April 18)

Joe Musgrove bucket hats (May 2)

Team belt bags (June 5)

City Connect Hawaiian shirts (June 14)

Team straw hats (Aug. 7)

Team home hoodies (Aug. 16)

Xander Bogaerts City Connect “shirsey” (Sept. 18)

This year’s five-player series of bobbleheads:

Juan Soto shuffle (April 13)

Manny Machado City Connect (May 15)

Yu Darvish 3,000 strikeouts (July 24)

Ha-seong Kim (Aug. 22)

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Sept. 5)

A full list of giveaways can be found at Padres.com/giveaways.

The popular theme games return for the 2023 season, and some highlights on the schedule include:



Peanuts Day (Jun 4)

Star Wars Weekend (June 16-18)

Harry Potter Night (June 24)

Snellzilla Night (June 28)

Don & Mud Bobblehead Night (Aug. 18)

Information on how to purchase theme game-specific tickets can be found at Padres.com/themegames.

As always, Sunday home games are Military Appreciation Days. The team said the “Kids Run the Bases” activity will take place after select Sunday games.