Celebrity Softball Game at 2024 Padres FanFest set to be star-studded affair

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The 2024 Padres FanFest will include the first San Diego Celebrity Softball Game, and the list of participants is loaded with local star power.

The inaugural game at the conclusion of FanFest is set for March 24, from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on the Petco Park playing field.

Former Padres Trevor Hoffman and Tony Gwynn Jr. will each manage a team, while Padres broadcasters Don Orsillo and Mark Grant will provide commentary for fans.

Other notable Padres alumni who are set to take part in the game include Randy Jones, Mark Loretta, and Steve Finley.

Padres officials released the list of celebrities taking part in the game:



Alex Morgan – Two-Time USWNT World Cup Champion, 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist, 2017 UEFA Champions League Winner and 2013 NWSL Champion



Drew Brees – Super Bowl XLIV Champion & Super Bowl XLIV MVP, 13-Time Pro Bowler, Two-Time AP Offensive Player of the Year, 2006 Walter Payton Man of the Year



Kelsey Plum – Back-to-Back 2022 & 2023 WNBA Finals Champion, 2022 All-WNBA First & All-Star Game MVP, Two-Time FIBA World Cup Champion, 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist, No. 1 Overall Pick of the 2017 WNBA Draft, Poway native



Rey Mysterio – 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee, Former WWE Champion, Two-Time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Two-Time WWE Intercontinental Champion, Two-Time WWE US Champion, Five-Time WWE Tag Team Champion, Three-Time WWE Cruiserweight Champion, San Diego native



Kerri Walsh Jennings – Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, Three-Time World Champion, Seven-Time AVP Champion, Managing Partner of the San Diego Mojo



Landon Donovan – Three-Time USMNT World Cup Caps, Four-Time US Soccer Athlete of the Year, Four-Time MLS Cup Champion, All-Time Co-Leading USMNT Scorer



Abby Dahlkemper – USWNT World Cup Champion, Two-Time NWSL Champion, 2017 NWSL Defender of the Year, Defender of the San Diego Wave



Chris Olave – 2022 First-Round Draft Pick of the New Orleans Saints, 2022 NFL All-Rookie Team, Two-Time First-Team All-Big Ten at Ohio State, All-Time Career Touchdown Record Holder at Ohio State, San Ysidro native



Scheana Marie – Award-winning television personality of the Emmy Nominated TV Series “Vanderpump Rules”



Zeth & Saylor – Father & Daughter social media personalities with over 17 million social media followers



Dave McCary – Producer and longtime Writer/Director of “Saturday Night Live,” Scripps Ranch native



Dominick Cruz – Three-Time UFC Bantamweight Champion, Three-Time WEC Bantamweight Champion



Miles Doughty – Founding member of the Three-Time Platinum Award-winning reggae band Slightly Stoopid, Ocean Beach native



Taylor Knox – 2011 Surfers’ Hall of Fame Inductee, Five-Time Top-10 Ranked ASP Surfer



Rashid Shaheed – 2023 All-Pro of the New Orleans Saints, Four-Time NCAA All-American at Weber State, Rancho Peñasquitos native



Kyle Mooney – Actor, Writer, Producer and “Saturday Night Live” cast member from 2013-2022, Scripps Ranch native



Brandon Moreno – Two-Time UFC Flyweight Champion, First-ever Mexican-Born UFC Champion, Tijuana native



Andre Reed – 2014 NFL Hall of Fame Inductee, Two-Time All-Pro, Seven-Time Pro Bowler, All-Time Receiving Touchdowns leader of the Buffalo Bills



FaZe Rug – 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Content Creator with over 45 million social media followers, Mira Mesa native



Rob Machado – Three-Time US Open of Surfing Champion, 2000 Pipeline Masters Champion, 12-Time WCT Titleholder, 2000 Surfers’ Hall of Fame Inductee, 11-Time Top-10 Ranked ASP Surfer, Encinitas native



Sean Lewis – San Diego State University Football Coach

The organization notes that the list of celebrity participants is subject to change.

Tickets to Padres FanFest are free, with admission to the softball game included. Tickets will be available for fans to claim starting Feb. 16.

FanFest at Petco Park is scheduled for Sunday, March 24, from 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

All information on FanFest, including how to obtain digital tickets, schedules and parking, can be found at https://www.mlb.com/padres/fans/fanfest.