San Diego Padres FanFest: What to know about the 2024 event at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres have announced what the Friar Faithful can expect at this year’s edition of the popular FanFest at Petco Park.

The celebration of all things Padres, including the 20th anniversary of Petco Park, is set for Sunday, March 24, from 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Padres Members will be able to enter the event starting at 12 p.m.

FanFest attendees will have the opportunity to see/meet the following players:



Xander Bogaerts

Yu Darvish

Manny Machado

Joe Musgrove

Fernando Tatis Jr.

New Padres manager Mike Shildt is also set to appear at FanFest, the team added.

While complete details on FanFest were not immediately released, Padres fans will be able to not only experience the newly-renovated Gallagher Square, but they can get autographs from Padres players and alumni, view a team workout on the field, and watch the first-ever Celebrity/Alumni Softball game “which will pit Padres alumni Trevor Hoffman and Tony Gwynn, Jr. against each other as opposing managers facing off in a softball game featuring notable Padres fans who are NFL, Olympic, NWSL, WNBA, UFC, collegiate and entertainment legends.”

FanFest tickets are free, with fans limited to 4 tickets per person. Tickets will become available on Friday, Feb. 16.

Season ticket members can claim FanFest tickets on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Visit https://www.mlb.com/padres/fans/fanfest for more information on FanFest.