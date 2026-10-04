Brewers rally past Padres, take 2-0 NLDS lead with 4-3 comeback win

(KGTV) — Jackson Chourio’s 2-run, game-ending single off closer Mason Miller lifted the Brewers to a 4-3 win over the Padres Sunday, giving Milwaukee a 2-0 lead in their National League Division Series.

The Padres led 3-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning with their All-Star closer on the mound, but three walks ultimately got Chourio to the plate and the young star rescued the Brewers with a two-out, two-strike base hit up the middle to score two.

Ty France drove in two of San Diego’s three runs.

The Padres left eight runners on base and were just 2-9 with runners in scoring position. The team was 1-9 with RISP and left 12 runners on in Saturday’s 3-2 loss.

The NLDS now shifts to San Diego for Tuesday’s Game 3, with the Padres hoping to avoid elimination.