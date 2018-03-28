New additions to Petco Park bring fans closer to the game, history

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Padres fans will enjoy a new sense of interactivity at Petco Park this season.

Petco Park is introducing a new hall of fame, scoreboard, and virtual reality to bring San Diegans closer to the game.

AROUND PETCO...

A new scoreboard in right field will be among the first additions fans notice. The 55- by 31-foot screen will help fans sitting along left field get a better view of the action and in-game entertainment — even on bright and sunny days.

Also added this season was protective netting along the field level. Now, netting behind home plate extends to the ends of section 116 in left field and section 115 in right field. While the netting will help make games safer for fans, officials promise it won't take away from being closer to the field.

In section 114, San Diego's high school baseball and softball teams have a new presence. The "San Diego Section" features hats from San Diego County high school teams that compete in CIF play. The display is also accompanied by two interactive screens where fans can search schools and professional players from those schools.

A piece of Balboa Park's Hall of Champions is now in Petco as well. The Breitbard Hall of Fame is located at field level in the Western Metal Supply Co. building. The hall honors professional, collegiate, and amateur athletes from throughout San Diego sports history.

INSIDE THE PADRES STORE...

Inside the Padres team store, fans looking to stock up on gear can have a bit of fun too.

A first of its kind virtual reality experience will be hosted in the store. Fans will be able to put on a pair of VR eyewear and take swings in a cage, simulating being at-bat in Petco Park. Players have 90 seconds to hit as many homers as they can. Another VR station will also be available in section 105 of the park.

Also in the store will be the all-new Sony Experience. Fans can take in a Padres game while playing MLB: The Show and other video games on massive screens.