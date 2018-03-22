Petco Park beefs up concession lineup with Buona Forchetta, Blue Water Seafood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - If a new season of Padres baseball isn't exciting enough, Petco Park will be offering some new options to keep your stomach satisfied during games this season.

Buona Forchetta and Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill are joining the ballpark's strong lineup of concessions for Padres fans for the 2018 season.

Food from the two local favorites will be ready to go on opening day, the team says.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK...

Buona Forchetta is known for serving up slices of delicious Neapolitan-style pizza in South Park. Now, it has a home near Field Level Mercado section 104. The Petco Park pizza stop will also serve a variety of California and Italian wines and gelato.

"Pizza, wine, gelato and baseball! We are so thrilled to be joining the Petco Park hospitality family and can’t wait to bring our traditional Italian flavors straight from Rome and Naples, from our family to yours," Buona Forchetta owner Matteo Cattaneo said.

Cattaneo said a vintage gelato cart will also serve homemade gelato to fans at the park this season.

Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill will sit at Field Level at section 117 and serve fish tacos and delicious sandwiches.

A second location at Toyota Terrace level section 220 as part of The Still by Cutwater Spirits, will also offer an expanded menu with plates, clam chowder, poke and sashimi.

"As San Diego natives and lifelong Padres fans, having a Blue Water presence in Petco Park is a dream come true," said Matt and Judd Braun, owners of Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill. "We can’t wait to bring fresh, grilled seafood to baseball fans from across the country and show them the incredible food our fine city has to offer."

OLD FAVORITES...

In addition to the new eats, the traditional "Friar Frank" is getting an upgrade. While the traditional hot dog will remain, new bacon-wrapped, caprese-turkey, chili-cheese, veggie and kid-friendly hot dog variations will be introduced.

Phil’s BBQ, which has a stand at Park in the Park and at Field Level section 113, is adding a third location at the Western Metal Supply Co. Building Rooftop.

SWEET ADDS...

Petco's dessert game is stepping up in 2018 too. Jack & Craft will debut offering fresh caramel corn and giving fans the chance to pair desserts with local craft beers, including Ballast Point, AleSmith, Iron Fist, Resident, Pizza Port, Mike Hess Brewing, Karl Strauss and Coronado Brewing Company.

BEER BELLIES...

Ballast Point is also introducing two new bars, located on Field Level sections 110 and 226, that will cater to IPA fans with their lineup of IPA beers.

San Diego-based Cutwater Spirits will also open a rum bar, featuring their special mai tais, at Field Level section 101.