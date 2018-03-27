San Diego Padres Opening Day 2018: What you need to know

(KGTV) - Spring is here in San Diego, and that means another season of Padres baseball!



The Padres open the 2018 MLB season on Thursday, March 29, against the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is the first in a three-game series at Petco Park, with the team not scheduled to play on Easter Sunday (April 1).



Some of the events prior to the Opening Day matchup include the U.S. Navy “Leap Frogs” Parachute Team presentation; the unfurling of the Holiday Bowl Big Flag, which will be held by Navy Region Southwest sailors; and the ringing of the Ceremonial Bell by Marine Corps Capt. James Henning.



San Diegan Jackie Foster, a 2018 contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform the National Anthem. After “The Star Spangled Banner,” four F-18 Superhornet jets from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing will perform a flyover. Navy Petty Officer First Class Yarrick Sharod Conner is scheduled to perform “God Bless America” before the 7th inning stretch.



Trevor Hoffman, the former Padres closer who was recently inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, is set to throw out the Ceremonial First Pitch.



This year’s Opening Day starter for the Padres is veteran lefty Clayton Richard. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m., and all fans at the game will receive a special Opening Day hat.



As a sellout crowd is expected for the home opener, team officials are urging attending fans to arrive at Petco Park early (suggested time of no later than 12:30 p.m.) and purchase parking ahead of time. All stadium gates will open at 10:30 a.m., which will allow fans to watch the Padres’ batting practice. The visiting team’s batting practice begins at about 11:35 a.m.



Fans will be subject to Petco Park’s standard security procedures, which include walk-through metal detectors. Team officials said: “All fans must be screened as they enter the ballpark. Fans also will continue to have their bags checked by ballpark security staff prior to reaching entry gates and going through metal detectors. Express Entry lines will be available at all main gates for fans without bags and dedicated entrances are available for Season Ticket Members at the Home Plate and Park Blvd. Gates. Additional information, including a list of items that are permitted and prohibited at Petco Park, can be found here.”



Anyone interested in pre-purchasing a parking pass can do so at the San Diego Convention Center or Hilton San Diego Bayfront. Fans can also click here for more parking pass buying options.



The team provided the following information on public transportation or Uber ride-sharing:



Guests without pre-purchased parking passes are encouraged to utilize public transportation or Uber, the preferred ride share partner of the Padres. Uber is providing fans a free first ride (up to $15) by using code: PETCOPARK.



The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) will offer additional "Special Event" trolley service from SDCCU Stadium (with 5,000 free parking spots) and Mission Valley stations to the ballpark area. All three Trolley Lines-Green, Blue and Orange-offer direct service to Petco Park and increased service following the game. The North County Transit District (NCTD) will offer extra Coaster service with trains departing from Oceanside Station at 9:37 a.m. and 11:08 a.m. Free parking is available at all North County Coaster stations and RegionPlus Day fares include free trolley connections. After the game, a northbound Coaster train will leave Santa Fe Depot 60 minutes after the last out. The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner also offers service to Santa Fe Depot and is a proud partner of the Padres in 2018. For more information and updates, visit the Petco Park transportation page here.