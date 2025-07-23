NASCAR heads to Naval Base Coronado for new race in 2026

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - NASCAR will host a new street race at Naval Base Coronado next year in celebration of the 250th anniversary of U.S. Navy, officials said Wednesday.

NASCAR San Diego will be a three-day race weekend headlined by the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, on June 19-21, 2026, according to the racing circuit.

"As part of our nation's 250th anniversary, we are honored for NASCAR to join the celebration as we host our first street race at a military base, Naval Base Coronado," said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR's chief venue and racing innovation officer. "NASCAR San Diego Weekend will honor the Navy's history and the men and women who serve as we take the best motorsports in the world to the streets of Naval Base Coronado."

The second-ever Cup Series street course will take place on Sunday, June 21, 2026, and will be the first NASCAR event on an active military base. The Cup Series event will be preceded by races for the Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races on June 19 and June 20, respectively.

"NASCAR embodies the very best of the American spirit through speed, precision and an unyielding pursuit of excellence. Hosting a race aboard Naval Air Station North Island, the birthplace of naval aviation, it's not just a historic first, it's a powerful tribute to the values we share: grit, teamwork and love of country," Navy Secretary John Phelan said.

Naval Base Coronado is a consortium of nine Navy installations stretching from San Clemente Island 50 miles off the coast of Long Beach to the Mountain Warfare Training Facility 50 miles east of San Diego.

"As commanding officer of Naval Base Coronado and on behalf of the United States Navy, it's an honor to partner with NASCAR at NAS North Island as part of our 250th anniversary celebration," Capt. Loren Jacobi said. "Hosting one of America's premier motorsports events on this historic base reflects our partnership with the local community and our shared pride in the nation's heritage. We are privileged to showcase the dedication of our sailors alongside NASCAR's finest as we celebrate our 250th anniversary."

Also Wednesday, NASCAR named Amy Lupo the NASCAR San Diego President. Since joining NASCAR in 2021, Lupo helped launch the Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, and has been instrumental in supporting other new NASCAR events.

Prior to NASCAR, she spent more than 20 years at ESPN, where she played a central role in the evolution and expansion of the X Games.

"This a huge win for San Diego and we are so grateful to NASCAR for their partnership," said Mark Neville, CEO of Sports San Diego, which will offer promotional support. "Without a doubt, the NASCAR San Diego Weekend will have a significant and favorable impact on San Diego's tourism and hospitality industry. On top of that, being the first ever NASCAR race on an active military base is going to be quite the spectacle and you can't beat Naval Base Coronado."

The official NASCAR San Diego street course layout will be unveiled in the near future.

NASCAR San Diego's Cup Series race will be the final race of Prime Video's five-race broadcast window for 2026. The Xfinity Series race will air on The CW and the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race will be broadcast by Fox Sports.

Tickets for the 2026 NASCAR San Diego Weekend will go on sale this fall.

