Naval Air Station North Island expected to host San Diego's first NASCAR race

San Diego is expected to be announced as the newest location for a NASCAR race, with Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado as the venue.

Multiple reports indicate that NASCAR will announce later this week that San Diego will host a race in 2026, replacing the Chicago street race which is going on pause.

ABC 10News has confirmed that the race will take place on Father's Day weekend next June on the base at North Island.

The venue will provide spectacular views of San Diego Bay, Point Loma, the Coronado-Bay Bridge, and the San Diego skyline for racing fans.

Frank Marchese, who covers motorsports for radio station 97.3 The Fan, says this is significant for the local racing community.

"It's a massive deal for racing fans. To be able to have your premier sport, at least racing sport, in the United States, come to your city.... that is an absolutely massive deal, and something NASCAR has been looking to try to do."

NASCAR was forced to abandon Southern California on an annual basis when the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana closed in 2023. Currently, the only California race on the NASCAR circuit is the annual stop in Sonoma.

Marchese believes a new race in San Diego could draw fans from across the region.

"People from all over Southern California, middle California, through Arizona, Las Vegas...there's a very good chance people are going to come from far and wide to see this race," Marchese told ABC 10News.

The planned location on North Island could help San Diego avoid traffic problems that have plagued other cities hosting races.

"Not being located dead-center of downtown San Diego like Chicago was might help this race's longevity," Marchese said.

