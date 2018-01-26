Farmers Insurance Open 2018: Tiger Woods looks to make cut in Round 2

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The second day of the $6.9 million Farmers Insurance Open began Friday morning with Tiger Woods hoping to build on his even-par opening round.



Woods, playing in his first PGA Tour event this year, shot an even-par 72 on the South Course of Torrey Pines Thursday.



Woods nearly had the shot of the tournament when he barely missed a hole-in-one on the 16th hole by at least six inches. He settled for a birdie on that hole.



"It was fun to compete again. It was fun to be out there," Woods said.



At last year's Farmers Insurance Open, Woods missed the cut, shooting a 4-over par 148 for two rounds. He then underwent a fourth back surgery that sidelined him for the next 10 months.



Woods returned to play in the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event in the Bahamas Nov. 30-Dec. 3, where he tied for ninth in a field of 18 with an 8-under 280 for four rounds.



Woods has won the Farmers Insurance Open seven times, most recently in 2013, the last year he won a PGA Tour event. Woods is the tournament's all-time money winner with $6,845,096. His most recent major championship also came at Torrey Pines, the 2008 U.S. Open.



Woods has played in the tournament three times since his 2013 victory, missing the 54-hole cut in 2014, withdrawing in 2015 because of pain in his back after playing 11 holes at 2-over-par and missing the traditional 36-hole cut in 2017.



USEFUL INFO: Parking at the tournament | Places to be, things to see



Defending champion Jon Rahm entered Friday's play one shot behind leader Tony Finau (-7). San Diego native Phil Mickelson was five shots back heading into Friday's round.



Players who played the South Course on Thursday will play the North Course on Friday, while those who played the North Course Thursday will play the South Course Friday. The last five Farmers Insurance Open winners started play on the South Course.







After Friday's round, the field will be cut to the lowest 70 scores and ties. The final two rounds will be played on the South Course. The tournament winner will receive $1.242 million.



The tournament's elevated viewing deck, the Grey Goose 19th Hole and Flight Deck, has been expanded and includes a court for petanque, French lawn bowling. Specialty drinks are available.



The Fan Village is located at the convergence of three holes -- behind the 15th green, adjacent to the 17th fairway and a few hundred feet from the 18th tee. It includes the Michelob ULTRA Zone, where premium food and drink offerings are available, and a "Fan Expo" where the latest golf equipment can be tried and the merchandise tent.



"The Post Party" will begin after the conclusion of play with disc jockeys playing music and happy hour drink specials.