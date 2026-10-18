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DiLeva kicks career-long 53-yard FG in closing seconds, San Diego St. beats Fresno St. 26-23

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SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jayden Denegal and wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr. each threw a touchdown pass, Cooper DiLeva kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal with 57 seconds left, and San Diego State beat Fresno State 26-23 on Saturday night.

Lucky Sutton returned from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury and had 110 yards rushing on 18 carries for San Diego State (3-4, 2-1 Pac-12 Conference). Denegal, who left in the second quarter and did not return, was 7-of-10 passing for 112 yards including a 52-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Hawkins.

Denegal suffered an ankle injury (x-rays were negative) and was replaced by freshman Stone Saunders, who was 6-of-11 passing for 61 yards.

Julius Gillick had two second-half rushing touchdowns for Fresno State (4-3, 1-2). Bryson Donelson added 62 yards rushing and a TD.

Saunders hit Jordan Napier for a 26-yard gain on third-and-10 and four plays later DiLeva kicked the winning field goal.

DiLeva also made kicks from 32, 30 and 40 yards.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

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