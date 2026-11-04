Davis scores 25 as San Diego State men's basketball defeats CSU Fullerton 102-78

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Latrell Davis scored 25 points as San Diego State beat CSU Fullerton 102-78 on Tuesday.

Davis shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Aztecs.

Jeremiah Cherry scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and added seven rebounds and four blocks. Elzie Harrington shot 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Joshua Ward led the Titans in scoring, finishing with 22 points. CSU Fullerton also got 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks from Matthew Willenborg. Christian WIlliams scored 12.

San Diego State took the lead with 5:36 remaining in the first half and led the remainder. Davis led their team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 54-43 at the break.

The Aztecs pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half for a 20-point lead.

