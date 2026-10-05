SDG&E asks customers to conserve power as extreme heat leads to 'exceptionally high' demand

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — SDG&E is asking residents to conserve electricity as extreme temperatures continue to hit San Diego County placing stress on the power grid.

“You know what? This is insane, man. It's like record-breaking heat in San Diego, being warmer than the desert during Santa Anas now we're saying something,” said Baron Partlow, who was cooling off at Pacific Beach Monday morning.

Partlow went to the beach to body surf and escape the heat.

“I don't have an air conditioner, so I go to work and I get my air conditioning there and I work till midnight. So I beat most of the heat during the day when I'm at work.”

On Monday morning, SDG&E's website showed no public safety power shutoffs were planned. The update came as welcome news for customers, including residents of Descanso, who lost power last week after the utility began shutting off electricity in some areas to help reduce wildfire risk.

At one point, SDG&E warned approximately 35,000 customers that their power could potentially be shut off. By Sunday, however, the utility said customers were no longer at risk of losing service.

“We understand how difficult extreme heat and power interruptions can be for our customers. Our operations teams are working around the clock to manage the electric system, and our crews are responding to outages as quickly and safely as possible," said SDG&E spokesman Anthony Wagner.

He said while energy supplies remain available, the extreme temperatures and high electricity demand are placing added stress on portions of the grid from 4 - 10 p.m.

"We are asking customers to conserve energy during these peak hours, including by delaying the use of large appliances, turning off electronics and adjusting your thermostat to 78°, health permitting. Every effort can help reduce stress on the system and support reliable service across the region," he said.

Partlow, who lives in Imperial Beach, said he could not remember the last time he experienced a blackout in his community. Still, the former firefighter said he understands why power shutoffs may be necessary during heat waves.

“The grid is always taxed and this extreme heat, it usually is such that they mandate. They almost have to.”

At Pacific Beach, some visitors took a swim to cool off, while others sought refuge indoors away from the beach.

"I'm going to Target and places with AC,” said Theresa.

Kerim Abadalecha, who was in San Diego on vacation from Arizona, said he was trying to avoid being outside during the hottest parts of the day.

“I stay indoor[s] and [do] evening time walking.”

The National Weather Service's extreme heat warning remains in effect for San Diego County through Thursday night as officials continue urging residents to take precautions and stay cool.

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