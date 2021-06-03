Newsom: California to keep to-go cocktails, outdoor dining expansions after June 15

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For businesses who have grown fond of offering to-go cocktails to customers, California will allow to-go cocktails and outdoor dining expansions to stay after the state's reopening on June 15.

During the pandemic, some businesses utilized to-go cocktail and beer sales to generate revenue when closures impacted capacity over the last year. For some businesses, it was one of the only sources of any revenue.

Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said to-go alcohol, as well as outdoor dining expansions, will be allowed after the state drops its reopening tiers on June 15.

"New: The pandemic may be going away ... but your to-go cocktails don’t have to! CA will now allow to-go cocktails and outdoor dining expansions to stay after we fully reopen on June 15th," Newsom posted on Twitter.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the move is a permanent or temporary extension.

This year, state Sen. Bill Dodd introduced a bill to make to-go cocktails permanent in California. According to the National Restaurant Association, about one-third of takeout customers over the age of 21 said they’d order an alcoholic beverage to-go with their takeout meals and will continue to do so while the offer is available.

"Keeping small businesses alive while they do their part to observe COVID-19 restrictions is of paramount importance," Dodd said in a statement in February. "If allowing restaurants to sell carry-out cocktails alongside a meal helps keep their doors open, we must do it. Ultimately, it’s about preserving jobs and getting our economy back on track."

According to Dodd, restaurants nationwide have lost more than $165 million since last March when the pandemic forced lockdowns and restrictions on dining. Last year, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control loosened some restrictions to help businesses generate revenue off alcohol sales, allowing alcoholic drinks to be sold to-go if accompanied by food.

Outdoor dining expansions have also helped businesses weather the impacts of capacity limits. Last month, the City of San Diego extended permits for outdoor dining expansions through July 13, 2022, allowing restaurants to continue using facilities built out or placed in parking lots, on sidewalks, and in streets.

As of May 18, San Diego had issued 427 outdoor permits to businesses.