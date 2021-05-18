San Diego planners developing permanent outdoor dining proposal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Outdoor dining may become a permanent fixture at San Diego restaurants under a new program being developed by the city.

San Diego's Planning Department is currently outlining what would be called the "Spaces as Places" program, which would extend outdoor dining beyond the pandemic and make changes to the city's municipal code.

"Building on the success of temporary outdoor dining as a tool to help businesses through the pandemic, Spaces as Places will provide a path for the long-term recovery of local businesses and neighborhoods across San Diego. The program will offer a menu of options approach to help foster social interaction and community building by allowing eating, drinking, recreation, public art, sidewalk vending, education, entertainment, and other community gathering spaces within areas of the public right-of-way," according to a City Council agenda on the proposal.

According to the city, staff will be working with public stakeholders over the next few months to develop the proposal. City staff hopes to bring the proposal to the City Council for adoption this fall.

Tuesday, city leaders will consider an ordinance to extend outdoor dining through July 13, 2022.

During the pandemic, the city allowed restaurants and businesses to expand dining into streets and onto sidewalks with temporary permits. As of April 28, 2021, the city has issued 415 outdoor permits to businesses.

Some businesses took the idea further and built actual structures, though not all of them were permitted.

This month, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is expected to propose a one-year extension to temporary permitting ahead of the permanent proposal.

"Not only will it help our restaurants recover from the pandemic; it will also improve the quality of life for our residents and make San Diego even more appealing to visitors," Dave Rolland, a spokesman for the mayor, said this month. "The Mayor is committed to working collaboratively with our restaurant community and our business districts to make outdoor dining successful going forward.”

It's unclear what will happen with outdoor dining areas like this after the state ends its color-coded reopening tier system on June 15.