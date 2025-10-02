Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Seniors at Merrill Gardens celebrate Padres win with their own 'Petco Park'

MERRILL GARDENS SENIOR LIVING PLAYOFFS WATCH PARTY
Seniors at Merrill Gardens in Downtown San Diego celebrated the Padres' 3-0 win against the Cubs on Wednesday afternoon in their own way.

A week ago, as the Padres rounded the corner to the post-season, staff at the senior living center re-created Petco Park in the downstairs Bistro area of the home for residents who couldn’t quite make it to Petco during the season.

"There's the ones who are able-bodied and then there are the ones who are. I thought, why not bring it to the community?” Aaron Gelsing, a chef at Merrill Gardens said.

The set-up included hot dogs, nachos, soft pretzels, peanuts, and every other snack typically found at a ballgame.

"It's really nice to be able to sit in our own bistro and see the game on our own TV,” Ruth, a resident, said.

Marnee Barrera, an events coordinator for the facility, says she hand-painted the signs and found the rest of the decorations on Amazon.

“I don't know – between Amazon and being inspired? It kind of all came together,” Marnee said.

