Seniors at Merrill Gardens celebrate Padres win with their own 'Petco Park'

Seniors at Merrill Gardens in Downtown San Diego celebrated the Padres' 3-0 win against the Cubs on Wednesday afternoon in their own way.

A week ago, as the Padres rounded the corner to the post-season, staff at the senior living center re-created Petco Park in the downstairs Bistro area of the home for residents who couldn’t quite make it to Petco during the season.

"There's the ones who are able-bodied and then there are the ones who are. I thought, why not bring it to the community?” Aaron Gelsing, a chef at Merrill Gardens said.

The set-up included hot dogs, nachos, soft pretzels, peanuts, and every other snack typically found at a ballgame.

"It's really nice to be able to sit in our own bistro and see the game on our own TV,” Ruth, a resident, said.

Marnee Barrera, an events coordinator for the facility, says she hand-painted the signs and found the rest of the decorations on Amazon.

“I don't know – between Amazon and being inspired? It kind of all came together,” Marnee said.