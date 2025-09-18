San Diego Pop Warner Football team goes viral over chant promoting positivity and team spirit

A 9U Pop Warner Football team’s video of a pregame chant has garnered close to two million views on Instagram, led by an 8-year-old player, Noah Felix.

“All these kids who are going to watch this, I want them to get inspired,” Felix said.

The chant, taught by one of the assistant head coaches, is derived from his experience in the Marines and centers around striving to be better, supporting one another and loving God.

The head coach tells ABC 10News that the chant’s purpose is to inspire and lock everyone in before the game.

Sixteen kids are on the team, and Noah is the youngest at 8 years old. Meanwhile, the oldest kids on the team are 10 years old. Thirteen of them have never played tackle football before, so the coach says it is important to maintain a “warrior spirit” throughout the season.

“Our coaching philosophy is to develop kids on and off the field,” Stan Bracy, the head coach of the Toros, said. “To be better sons, better students, better leaders, and better friends.”

Noah says the team is important to him, and he practices each day to be better, since he wants to make it to the NFL.

“I want to play in the NFL, so I can buy my mom a fancy purse,” Felix said.