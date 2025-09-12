Carlsbad woman talks about winning Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — The happiest place on earth has a new meaning for Carlsbad resident Taylor Fineman after her win at the Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon, one of the country’s biggest and most competitive races.

Despite the blistering pace and the literal blisters on her feet at the finish line, Fineman said she didn’t think she was going to win that day.

Fineman told ABC 10News she’s been running ever since her parents pushed her to try it out in high school. Ironically, one of her first big races was at Disney World in Florida.

She went on to compete in Iron Man races, marathons, and half marathons before setting her sights on the Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon on Sept. 7.

Fineman trained for months, but she was still nervous at the starting line.

She hadn’t raced since last January, and that one didn’t go too well. She just had her son, Milo, just nine months before the race.

After waking up at 3 a.m. for the Disneyland race, Fineman didn’t even drink coffee.

But by mile four, she realized she was ahead of all the other women competing. Nine long miles later, she crossed the finish line with her husband and son cheering her on.

Fineman finished with a time of 1 hour and 26 minutes, a rapid pace that equals about six-and-a-half minutes per mile.

Her secret? Keeping her eyes on the finish line.

“It was surreal. It was surreal knowing it was my first race back postpartum, having my husband and baby on the sidelines,” said Fineman. “Also going into the race with no expectations and having the best possible outcome is the best feeling.”

Needless to say, the win was a huge confidence boost.

Fineman said she’s running at least two more marathons in the next year, and she hopes Milo will end up being an athlete too.