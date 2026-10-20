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World’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree arrives at Southern California outlet mall

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Citadel Outlets
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What is being billed as the world’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree now stands at a Southern California outlet mall.

On Monday, the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, located about 10 minutes outside of Los Angeles, welcomed the 115-foot white fir tree as it kicked off the holiday season.

Mall officials said it took three days to transport the tree from Mount Shasta in Northern California to Commerce. It was installed in the mall's Center Court.

Over the next two weeks, workers will decorate the tree with 18,000 lights and 10,000 ornaments and bows ahead of the mall’s annual Tree Lighting Concert Celebration on Nov. 7.

The tree is 35 feet taller than New York City’s 80-foot Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and 70 feet taller than the Hollywood Sign, which stands 45 feet tall.

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