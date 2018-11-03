Woman accused of East Village shooting in possible death penalty case
6:09 PM, Nov 2, 2018
15 mins ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman accused of taking part in the robbery and murder of an East Village businessman inside his flooring-materials store pleaded not guilty Friday to felony charges that could lead to the death penalty if she's convicted.
Lorena Del Carmen Espinoza, 34, was ordered held without bail in the slaying of 49-year-old Ghedeer "Tony" Radda of El Cajon.
Judge Maureen Hallahan called the defendant "an extreme danger to the community."
Deputy District Attorney Matthew Greco said Espinoza entered Radda's business the afternoon of Oct. 10 wearing a wig and lured the victim to a back room, where he was fatally shot, allegedly by co-defendant Kevin Eugene Cartwright.
Cartwright, 51, allegedly took money from the register and he and Espinoza left the Bottom Price Flooring store together, Greco said.
A surveillance camera inside the business captured images of the suspected killers -- a man wearing a Halloween-style old-lady mask and a light-skinned woman with long purple hair, possibly a wig.