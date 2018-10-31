Death of downtown San Diego business owner: Suspect wearing purple wig arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A woman wearing a purple wig spotted at the scene of a deadly incident at a downtown San Diego business was arrested, police said Wednesday.



According to San Diego police, 34-year-old Lorena Del Carmen Espinoza was taken into custody on Tuesday for her alleged role in the death of 49-year-old Ghedeer “Tony” Radda, the owner of Bottom Price Flooring on G Street.



The other suspect in the crime, 51-year-old Kevin Eugene Cartwright was arrested on Oct. 17.



At about 3:42 p.m. on Oct. 10, a customer found Radda unresponsive inside the store. Emergency responders tried life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead several minutes later.



Police said Radda had “apparent trauma to his upper body.”



Surveillance cameras captured two people in disguises at the business -- one wearing a granny mask, the other a female donning a purple wig.



Through their investigation, detectives identified Cartwright as a suspect and learned he was once a customer of Radda’s.



Details on what led detectives to identify Espinoza as a suspect were not immediately released.