Death of downtown San Diego business owner: Suspect wearing purple wig arrested
Jermaine Ong
7:52 AM, Oct 31, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A woman wearing a purple wig spotted at the scene of a deadly incident at a downtown San Diego business was arrested, police said Wednesday.
According to San Diego police, 34-year-old Lorena Del Carmen Espinoza was taken into custody on Tuesday for her alleged role in the death of 49-year-old Ghedeer “Tony” Radda, the owner of Bottom Price Flooring on G Street.
The other suspect in the crime, 51-year-old Kevin Eugene Cartwright was arrested on Oct. 17.