Wildfire erupts in Southern California near Thousand Oaks

NEWBURY PARK (KGTV) -- A wind-driven brush fire has erupted in Southern California, burning near structures in the Newbury Park area of Ventura County.

The Ventura County Fire Department says the fire has quickly grown to 100 acres, even shutting down part of Highway 101.

More than 160 firefighters have been dispatched, and eight air tankers have been ordered.

Gusty Santa Ana winds are blowing through Ventura and neighboring Los Angeles counties.

The fire is about 5 miles from the site of a shooting Wednesday night at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, in which 12 people were killed.

