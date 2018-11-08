Fire crews preparing for Red Flag Warning, serious fire danger

This morning at 8 a.m. we increased our staffing because of the red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service.
SDFD has brush rigs at several stations around our city but they are additional apparatus in stations that are not always staffed. For this 24 hour period, SDFD added firefighters on overtime to staff five brush rigs and two water tenders. Each brush rig carries a crew of four firefighters and the water tenders are staffed by one firefighter each. SDFD staffs a firefighting/rescue helicopter around the clock every day but during this increased staffing we have added additional crews bringing SDFD to two firefighting/rescue capable helicopters during this 24 hour period. A helicopter crew consists of three firefighters.
-SD Fire Rescue Media Services Manager Mónica Muñoz
SDG&E said they have no planned outages, and are monitoring the winds. The Emergency Operations Center is running and they are calling people who could be affected. They are focusing on those who have medical needs and other serious issues that would be affected by a loss of power, urging them to be ready. They will have updates on their website SDGEnews.com https://SDGEnews.com.