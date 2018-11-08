White supremacist group vandalizes MiraCosta College

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — MiraCosta College fell victim this week to vandalism from a white supremacy group.

In a letter to students, university President Sunita Cooke said the incident occurred Wednesday involving vandalism by a white supremacy group.

The letter didn't elaborate on what was exactly done on campus, only that the vandalism violated the college's "values of inclusion and serve to incite fear within our campus community."

"The district strongly opposes racist acts. To be clear – any doctrine that elevates one group above another has no place at this college. MiraCosta College does not condone any language or actions that promote racism, religious discrimination, anti-Semitism, homophobia, violence, bigotry, and other forms of hate," Cooke wrote.

Campus police are investigating the vandalism and said they will monitor the campus for any more similar incidents.

The vandalism comes a week after several white supremacist posters were placed around campus at California State University, San Marcos.

University police also removed those posters because they violated the university's posting policy.

According to CSUSM, the group responsible for the posters, Identity Evropa, is the same group that put posters up at San Diego State University in February. CSUSM also said it believes the timing of the posters was connected to the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.