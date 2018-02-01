White supremacist propaganda increasing on college campuses, according to new data

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- New data shows an alarming increase in white supremacist propaganda on college campuses throughout the United States, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

According to the data, San Diego State University and the University of California San Diego are among the universities in California highly impacted.

Since September of 2016, 345 incidents have been recorded where white supremacists have used fliers, stickers, banners and posters to spread the propaganda.

It seems no college is off limits as Ivy League schools and local colleges in 44 states and Washington D.C. were impacted.

Texas and California are the hardest hit states by the incidents. A group names Identity Evropa is among the most active, according to the data.

People claiming to be members of the group reportedly attempted to disrupt ethnic studies classes at UCSD.

“We are extremely concerned that two of the largest campuses in San Diego, UC San Diego and San Diego State University have been targets of this campaign. We believe that the community should work together to combat this hateful ideologies spread by these white supremacist groups that are recruiting on our college campuses,” said Tammy Gillies, ADL’s Regional Director.

Staff at UCSD say one or more individuals have appeared in classes unexpectedly before sitting down, observing, then leaving.

In one instance, someone said he was a representative of a group known “to espouse white nationalist ideals.”

Students say they want the administration to do more to keep them safe and to be transparent when issues like these happen.