CSU San Marcos police take down white nationalist posters

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - Several white nationalist posters were discovered at California State University San Marcos, campus officials said Tuesday.

The posters, which were found at various locations Monday, advertised a group that is identified by multiple civil rights organizations as a hate group, according to CSUSM.

There was no immediate word on who put up the posters or their locations.

University Police removed the posters, which violated the college’s posting policy, officials said. The college is investigating the matter.

“While we grieve for the victims and offer our support to those impacted – the survivors, their friends, family members and loved ones – I want to be clear: White supremacy and anti-Semitism, or any other doctrines that expose hate and elevate one group above another, have no place at Cal State San Marcos,” said CSUSM President Karen Haynes in a news release.

“We strongly condemn language and actions that promote racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, violence, discrimination and other forms of hate. Furthermore, we will remain committed to our values and guiding principles as a University, which compel us to respect and model the diversity of our region within a context of social justice and educational equity.”

Dr. Haynes said staff members at Student Health and Counseling Services were available, in addition to the Office of University Ombuds and the Cougar Care Network and SOAR.

CSUSM encouraged anyone who witnessed incidents of bias or hate on campus to report it to University Police at 760-750-4567 or the Office of Inclusive Excellence at 760-750-4039.

“We are in this together, and I know that our collective power can create change, not only here at CSUSM but across our region, state, nation and world. Together, let’s stand up for diversity, inclusion and respect and stand against all forms of hate. Together, we are CSUSM,” said President Haynes.