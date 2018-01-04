What to know about 2018's new marijuana laws in California

(KGTV) - California’s new recreational marijuana laws took effect Jan. 1, 2018. Here are some answers to the frequently asked questions about pot consumption under the state's Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act.

Cannabis remains classified as a Schedule I drug under the federal Controlled Substances Act, and its purchase, possession, distribution, or use within California may be unlawful under federal law.

NOTE: All information is provided by the California Dept. of Public Health on Oct. 17, 2017, and may be subject to change.

BUYING AND SELLING

Adults 21 and older can use, carry, purchase, and grow cannabis. That includes up to one ounce (28.5 grams) of cannabis and up to 8 grams of concentrated cannabis.

You can only buy cannabis at retail outlets licensed by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control.

Although you can legally possess cannabis, it is illegal for you to sell it without a license.

GROWING YOUR OWN

You can plant, cultivate, harvest, dry, and process up to six cannabis plants in your private residence or on the grounds of your residence.

Plants must be in a locked space that is not visible to the public.

Cities and counties may prohibit the outdoor cultivation of cannabis.

Property owners and landlords may ban the use, growth, and possession of cannabis on their properties.

CONSUMPTION

You cannot use cannabis within 1,000 feet of a school, day care center, or youth center while children are present.

Even though it is legal under California law, employers have the right to prohibit the use of cannabis by their employees.

Cannabis can be consumed on private property but not in public places.

DRIVING

If you are under the influence of cannabis while operating a car, boat, or other vehicle, a law enforcement officer can pull you over and conduct a sobriety test. Violators are subject to DUI laws.

Having an open container of cannabis in a vehicle while driving or riding in the passenger seat is against the law.

If you have cannabis in a vehicle, it must be in an approved sealed package or container. Otherwise, it must be kept in the trunk.

TRAVEL

Cannabis may not be consumed or possessed on federal lands like national parks, even if the park is in California.

It is illegal to take cannabis across state lines, even if you’re traveling to another state where cannabis is legal.

Cities and counties may have stricter laws about cannabis that are in addition to the state law.

