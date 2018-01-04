What to know about 2018's new marijuana laws in California
2:00 PM, Jan 4, 2018
(KGTV) - California’s new recreational marijuana laws took effect Jan. 1, 2018. Here are some answers to the frequently asked questions about pot consumption under the state's Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act.
Cannabis remains classified as a Schedule I drug under the federal Controlled Substances Act, and its purchase, possession, distribution, or use within California may be unlawful under federal law.
NOTE: All information is provided by the California Dept. of Public Health on Oct. 17, 2017, and may be subject to change.