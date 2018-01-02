San Diego pot shops stock up to keep up with high marijuana demand

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - As expected, recreational marijuana dispensaries in San Diego saw long lines and high profits on January 1.

Urbn Leaf Dispensary served nearly 1,000 customers, double what they were expecting.

Despite high demand, the shop says they'll be able to keep up with supply.

Will Senn, the founder of Urbn Leaf, says they've stocked up on inventory to get through the unstable period. The dispensary only works with licensed distributors and shifted towards that model early in anticipation of state regulations.

Senn says at last check there were 50 licensed distributors statewide, none yet in San Diego.

Senn says shops who do not have partnerships in place with licensed distributors could run into problems keeping up with demand.

Less than two weeks after Nevada legalized weed licensed retailers began running out of supply, forcing the government to issue a 'statement of emergency' to bring in more marijuana.