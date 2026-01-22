Southcrest woman looks back on rebuilding after Jan. 2024 flooding washed out her home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Those who live in Southcrest and other southeast San Diego communities are approaching a traumatic and troubling anniversary.

It’ll be two years tomorrow since the skies opened up, flooded people’s homes, and washed away livelihoods.

“But when I open the door I say, ‘Thank you, Lord,’” Sukhui Rorholm said.

Rorholm and her husband nearly lost it on January 22, 2024.

“I went to DMV to get the new driver license, and my husband called me, ‘Honey, it’s a flooded.’ I said, what the meaning?” Rorholm said.

Sukhui’s husband was talking about the massive flooding in Southcrest two years.

“It's a hurt because everything have to tear up in this house. Inside, outside have to still, I still work outside and under the house in the basement too,” Rorholm said.

ABC 10News has walked along Rorholm and her journey to bring their washed-out home back to what it was.

“My house is over 100 years old,” Rorholm said. “The new insulation and everything is new.”

There are new walls, new trim, like Rorholm said, and everything is new.

“I think a new insulation help us keep warm. That's the one good thing,” Rorholm said.

But there’s still one thing missing: her prayer room in the basement.

“We still have a dehumidifier downstairs. It takes water daily,” Rorholm said.

Rorholm showed ABC 10News the fairly barren area, which has only a dehumidifier and a light.

“I had a big pillow here and a little table, and I had the bible and the prayer journals. Because I have to pray for many people. But look at this! So much work to do,” Rorholm said.

While there’s still work to be done below the home, Rorholm told ABC 10News they're considering moving from their home on Birch Street.

“We only need a 2-bedroom. We don't need a 4-bedroom. So, I think about it moving out too someday,” Rorholm said.

If that moving day ever does come to pass, she hopes the previous flooding doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“After me, somebody who living here use that room as a prayer room like I did over the so many years,” Rorholm said. "I just hope no more flood in this house in the next 100 years at the least.”

