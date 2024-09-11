We Follow Through: 72-year-old flood victim says "God keeps her going"

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There was a sense of pride for a 72-year-old woman who worked from dusk to dawn for months, repairing her home after the January floods.

"Mighty God gave it to me. Energy. That is what I have," said Sukhui Rorholm.

ABC 10News was impressed with Rorholm’s dedication and unwavering commitment to rebuild and return home.

ABC 10 News Anchor Aaron Dickens followed through with her for months, checking on her home, her finances and spirit.

"I took out all my savings account. I used it. I am still waiting for FEMA’s money," said Rorholm.

That was the day Dickens first met Rorholm back in the spring. She lost everything in her home during the January flood.

"I am so exhausted, but the house is getting better," she said.

After that, Dickens met up with Rorholm several times as she worked on the house herself.

She also wrote letters by hand to FEMA. FEMA finally reimbursed her, and she moved back in over the summer.

Dickens visited Rorholm for the fourth time at the beginning of September. When he came in, Rorholm was hard at work sanding her over 100-year-old door.

"This house is 106 years old. This door should be 106 years old. I can’t find it anywhere. Home Depot doesn’t have this kind of door, and they don’t make this style," she said.

So, she is resizing the door herself, one of many we have seen her work on in recent months. Rorholm says she recently reached a major milestone. A city inspector approved the work completed on her home.

"Of course, it feels good! That is what I am waiting for! If I sell my house one day. I have to have four bedroom two bathroom. Everything needs to be approved," she added.

Rorholm says she plans to stay at Southcrest for one more year. Then, she and her husband may sell her house and downsize.

“Two old people; I have to take care of everything. It is hard for me," said Rorholm.

But at 72-years-old, she says God keeps her going.

"I look young to you? Wow! Thank you! I guess God gave it to me. Whatever I have. God provided everything," said Rorholm.