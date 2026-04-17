South Bay rapper, former football star 'improving daily' 4 years after he was shot in the head.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Four years ago, doctors told the loved ones of a South Bay rapper and former local football star, Chris Martin, that he would not survive after he was shot trying to stop a robbery. Today, his family is reflecting on a recovery many have called miraculous.

In 2022, the 27-year-old entrepreneur was shot after leaving a Los Angeles nightclub while trying to prevent a friend from being robbed. The shooter got away.

The bullet traveled through the left and right sides of Chris Martin's brain before exiting. Doctors said the injury was not survivable, but weeks later, he began breathing on his own. He woke up, and one of his eyes opened.

I spoke with his mother, Donna Martin, and other loved ones a few days after the shooting.

"I'm waiting for a miracle,” Martin said in a 2022 interview.

His recovery has been filled with setbacks. Infections and other complications have led to five different brain surgeries.

"He had meningitis in the inner lining of his brain, which we were told us was not a survivable injury. He’s just a fighter,” Martin said.

I asked Martin how she can tell he is fighting.

"I know him. I can see it in his eyes," Martin said.

Chris Martin's eyes are leading the way in his recovery. A year ago, he began communicating his needs with an eye tracker, which allows him to spell words and select phrases on a screen.

"He said, ’I love you.’ I said, ’I love you,’ and he said, ‘Thank you.’ I broke down. It means everything,” Donna Martin said. "He's able to interact, smiles, and laugh. His essence is there.”

Last year, he began working with several devices to spur his muscle memory, helping him walk and continuing to astound his doctors.

"He's had more movement in arms and legs, more activity in brain," Martin said.

I asked Martin what drives her tireless efforts to support her son.

"His will and determination," she said.

Donna Martin said every day with her son is a blessing.

"I’m very, very grateful,” Martin said.

“In his future, I see him walking and talking and doing everything he did before,” Martin said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help to with Chris’ ongoing medical expenses.

A $50,000 reward has been offered in connection with the case. Anyone with information can contact Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

