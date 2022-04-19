Local rapper, former South Bay football star shot trying to stop robbery

BONITA, Calif. (KGTV) — Loved ones are keeping vigil after a former South Bay football star turned rapper was shot while trying to stop a robbery in Los Angeles.

“I feel lost, anger,” said Donna Martin, Chris Martin’s mother.

Chris Martin's mother, father and brother talked to ABC 10News via Zoom from inside a Los Angeles hospital.

“Just broken. I’m waiting for a miracle,” said Donna.

Martin, a Bonita resident, 27, was in Los Angeles this past weekend for a birthday party. After leaving a nightclub, around 3 a.m., he was near a restaurant on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. Martin's friend was about to get into an SUV to leave, when police say a man pointed a gun at him, demanding valuables. That's when Martin stepped in.

“He yells, ‘No. Stop!’ Once he yells, ‘No. Stop,’ someone else who was there shoots Christopher," said Donna.

Donna says according to witnesses, two people got into a car and took off.

Martin, shot in the head, was rushed to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

“He's in grave condition right now,” said Martin’s father, Michael Martin.

Loved ones say Martin's actions in those moments were not surprising.

“He looks out for other people all the time,” said Michael Martin II, Martin’s brother.

“He didn't for a moment think of his own safety. He just wanted to save his friend, and he did,” said Donna.

Martin, who starred at Otay Ranch High, received a full ride scholarship to play football at UC Davis. Since graduating, he has started three different companies, including a brand management company, a speed training company and a music label. As a musician, he's released three different rap albums.

“Everything he does has a passion and a purpose behind it,” said Martin’s father.

Martin’s mother is now making an appeal to the public for tips.

“Without you, justice can't properly be served,” said Donna.

Investigators have yet to release a description of the suspects. Tips should be directed to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 310-855-8850 or anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with medical and other expenses.

