Nonprofit submits formal proposal to save Starlight Bowl in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The effort to revitalize the Starlight Bowl in Balboa Park hit a key milestone this week. The deadline for groups interested in taking over the venue to submit their formal proposals to the city has now passed.

Just minutes before the deadline, the nonprofit "Save Starlight" put in what they believe is the best vision for the venue's future.

"Our plan is to do what we've been doing all along," says Save Starlight Founder Steve Stopper. "We're gonna build this thing up in stages, we're doing it with community support... Even though it's been eight long years working here, I think we're at the point where we're ready to go."

The Starlight Bowl has had quite a journey. The company that originally owned and operated the amphitheater abruptly declared bankruptcy and closed the venue in 2011. It has sat unused since then, slowly falling into a state of disrepair.

ABC 10News has covered some of the other issues affecting the venue.

In July of 2019, a tree fell on the box office, damaging the roof.

That October, thieves broke into the box office and stole $50,000 worth of equipment and memorabilia that was supposed to be auctioned off as a fundraiser for repairs.

In 2020, Save Starlight shared renderings for a renovation that included terraced lawn seating and smaller stages throughout the venue. Those plans have since been scaled back.

In March of 2022, Congress approved $500,000 for the City of San Diego to use specifically for ADA upgrades to the theater.

This past summer, the City made a formal request for revitalization proposals.

Save Starlight leaders believe the time is now to move forward with formal plans.

"Right now, it's being vandalized, and the history is slowly going away," says Save Starlight Executive Director Vincent Puma. "We're hoping to stop that and start our remodeling and revitalizing this venue."

"Our goal is for this to remain a historical gem in the heart of the World Famous Balboa Park," adds Carleton Overstreet Jr., the group's VP of Community Outreach. "This is a venue that's built and designed to tell stories. Not just one section of history, but all layers... Moving forward, we'd like this to be a safe space for any and all thoughts and mindsets of expression."

The City hasn't said how many other groups have submitted proposals to renovate Starlight.

Save Starlight says it will need about $60,000 to bridge the gap while it waits for the city's decision. In the meantime, they're selling tickets to a future concert that will honor the venue's history. They also plan to perform at Balboa Park's December Nights event next month to raise awareness.

"I've always felt it was a place where the community could actually perform and do events," says Stopper. "I think part of the thing about being here in Balboa Park is it creates a window that doesn't exist anywhere else."