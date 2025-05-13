Memorial tree for murdered teen replanted after theft at Crown Point Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A memorial tree honoring a murdered teenager has been replanted at Crown Point Park after it was stolen in March.

Patricia Ward clutched a pink ribbon wrapped around the newly planted crape myrtle tree on Monday, saying she felt her son Curtis nearby.

"This pink ribbon connects me to him... I'm wrapped around him right now," Ward said. "He's at peace. I'm wrapped around him."

Peace has been hard to come by for Ward over the last 28 years, since the body of her 16-year-old son Curtis Williamson was pulled from the waters off Crown Point.

The heartbreaking scene from that March day showed Ward clutching her son's shoe. The next day, Curtis' body was recovered from the water.

His death was initially ruled an accidental drowning, but Ward spent the next two decades compiling evidence that pointed to a dispute at the beach. In 2017, the Medical Examiner's Office changed the cause of death to homicide.

Ward has since become a victim advocate. Last year, she helped pass Curtis' Law in California, which allows families more access to investigative records in criminal cases involving minors.

Also last year, after advocacy from crime victim groups, a tree was planted at Crown Point Park in Curtis' honor. But in March, Ward discovered the memorial tree had disappeared.

"It brought up a lot, too much," Ward said, choking back tears.

When ABC 10News contacted the city, a spokesperson confirmed the tree was discovered missing and was the only tree taken from the park. They promised to replace it.

On Monday morning, with a representative from the Mayor's office in attendance, Ward watched as a new crape myrtle tree was planted in a spot near the water.

When asked what she sees when looking at the tree, Ward replied, "I see hope, love, growth."

Ward hopes the tree "will bring a calming spirit," just as her son did in life.

"He was a calming spirit. He smiled a lot. He loved from the heart," Ward said.

A temporary fence has been placed around the tree to protect it until it takes root, due to the high traffic in the area.

Despite concerns about the thief returning, Ward is choosing to focus on her son's legacy taking root.

"My prayer is it stays," Ward said. "Even though he only made it to 16, this tree gonna make it well past 16 years old."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

