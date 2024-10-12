Hilton Bayfront workers return to work after 38 days

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The strike at the Hilton Bayfront hotel has officially come to an end after 38 days.

The strike, which began over Labor Day weekend alongside other hotel strikes across the U.S., involved 700 union members working in housekeeping, dishwashing, concierge services, and more. The workers have now reached a new contract agreement with the hotel.

Bridgette Browning, president of Unite Here Local 30, said negotiations resumed after Hotel Del Coronado’s 800 unionized workers voted to authorize a potential strike as their contracts neared expiration at the end of October.

“I don't think it was a coincidence,” Browning said.

While Browning could not disclose the terms of the new agreement, she described it as a "substantial increase" that has had a transformative impact on workers.

“It’s really going to help them pay their rent and groceries,” she said.

Browning also expressed admiration for the workers’ determination, noting that this strike is now the union's longest, surpassing a 36-day strike held in 2018.

“They were prepared to stay out as long as necessary, and I’m really inspired by their tenacity,” Browning added.

Housekeeper Amir Zuniga, who has been commuting from Tijuana to San Diego after moving to save money during the pandemic, said the new contract makes it feel "realistic" for him to return to living in San Diego.

On Friday, Zuniga returned to work alongside most of the union members, reflecting on how the strike brought various hotel departments closer.

"We did something that felt impossible, and the fact that we won is overwhelming,” Zuniga said.

A spokesperson for the Hilton shared a statement with ABC 10News, saying in part: