Strike at Hilton Bayfront Hotel ends after nearly 40 days

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The nearly 40-day strike of workers at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel ended on Wednesday.

Unite Here Local 30, the union representing the workers, told ABC 10News the workers overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new deal with the hotel on Wednesday.

Union reps said it's a four-year contract with significant wage increases and pension funding. About 700 hotel workers walked out over Labor Day weekend, and they had been picketing every day up until the agreement was reached.

Wednesday morning, a Hilton spokesperson sent the following statement to our newsroom:

"Hilton San Diego Bayfront is pleased to have reached a new labor agreement with UNITE HERE Local 30 which represents some of our Team Members. Our Team Members are at the heart of everything we do, and we look forward to continuing to welcome our guests with our signature hospitality."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

