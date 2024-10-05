Hotel Del union members may join Hilton Bayfront members on strike

Union workers at the Hotel Del Coronado said they are prepared to strike.

Their contracts expire on October 31st, which is why they're holding a strike authorization vote on Friday.

The strike vote runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and will require at least a 51% favorable number of ballots to be approved.

KGTV Hotel Del Union Members Vote to Authorize Strike



If Hotel Del union members vote to strike, it will be the second Hilton property in San Diego to be affected in just a month.

800 union members at the Del would be joining the approximately 700 workers who are now on day 34 of striking at the Hilton Bayfront.

Bridgette Browning, President of Unite Here Local 30, said no new date has been set to resume contraction negotiations.

Still, they're at a standstill for now because the union is demanding a $4/hr pay bump each year over the life of the new contract. Hilton has counter-offered with $1.25.

"I'm expecting whatever we win at the Bayfront, we will get over here at the Hotel Del." Browning said, "I think [Hilton] was thinking that if they waited long enough, we would accept a cheap contract, but we're very committed to doing whatever it takes. Staying out one day longer to win the contract that's necessary."

Unite Here Local 30 is approaching a landmark record in San Diego for how many days they've been on strike.

"In 2018, we were on strike for six weeks, so 42 days, and we're getting close," Browning said.

Hotel Del Coronado has 800 union members who could join the 700 Hilton workers on strike by the end of October.

"We just feel like having 1,500 workers mobilized at the same time, we're going to win together and we're going to win an amazing contract for our members," Browning said.

Jessica Morton, a server at the Del for the last 24 years, would be one of them.

Morton is a tipped worker, so she tells ABC 10News that she wouldn't benefit from the new contract's potential pay raise, but she said it still affects her.

"It's very important that we get what we are asking for in our next contract to set us up for the next four years," Morton said.

"If they can't hire dishwashers, then I can't do my job," Morton said. "If they can't hire cooks, I can't do my job. We are all one team."

10News has repeatedly contacted Hilton for comment on the Bayfront strike, and Friday regarding the Hotel Del vote.

The last time the Hilton responded was in September. They said it was negotiating in good faith and that hotel services would not be impacted.