Harbor Police officer injured, 2 dead in multiple shootings in Little Italy area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A San Diego Harbor Police officer was shot during a gun battle in Little Italy with a person suspected in a deadly shooting that occurred about an hour earlier in the downtown area.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said SDPD officers responded at around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Union Street in which two people were killed and a suspected gunman was on the loose.

According to Wahl, about 45 minutes later, Harbor Police officers who were assisting in the search spotted the person believed to be the suspected gunman in the Union Street shooting at Juniper Street and Kettner Boulevard in Little Italy.

During a confrontation, an exchange of gunfire erupted, with a Harbor Police officer shot in the hip and the suspect struck by officers’ gunfire.

The officer was taken to the hospital, and while Wahl said it is believed the officer will be OK, their condition was not immediately known.

"I'd like to tell everybody to keep this police officer in their thoughts and prayers; this is a very dangerous job that we do and today signifies that." — SDPD Chief Scott Wahl

Wahl said the suspect was also taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

"This could've been much worse. I have to commend the officers from the Harbor Police Department in their response and the way that they engaged the suspect. This is Little Italy; we have people walking the streets, coffee shops ... their ability to run towards gunfire and to courageously engage this individual I believe saved lives,” Wahl said.

A motive in the Union Street shooting is being investigated by SDPD Homicide detectives. The victims in that shooting were not identified.