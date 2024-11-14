Man captures video of officer-involved shooting unfold in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A stretch of Kettner Boulevard was packed with police cars and officers as it was the aftermath of a deadly police shooting.

"We turn around, and we see two cop cars pull up the guy behind that metal box. And he's just like avoiding them, and they're like drop the weapon,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan, who asked us not to use his last name, works across the street near the train and trolley tracks.

He watched the confrontation unfold before him, pulled out his cell phone, and took a video.

"So in the video, you see officers at like the top of the street,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan said he saw the officers corner the alleged suspect.

"Right over there, and you can see his movement,” Jonathan said as he described the video to ABC 10News.

Just as Jonathan pans his phone, a trolley crosses in front of his camera, then a barrage of gunfire- the gunshots happening as sirens blare in the background.

"The moment you hear the gunshots like rang that was ducking time,” Jonathan said.

"The first thing you want to do is protect yourself. Safety first, over seeing everything. But I did want everyone to see kind of like what I was able to see with my own eyes."

Jonathan said when the gunfire stopped, he saw a police k-9 rush toward the alleged gunman.

"So there's gunfire, then there's dogs, and there's like 50 troops approaching at the end."

They surround the man on the ground, bringing to an end – a chaotic and frightening scene playing out in the heart of downtown.

"It's definitely like the wildest thing here in San Diego,” Jonathan said.